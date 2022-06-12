Spidy is coming to Netflix! As Spider-Man No Way Home starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch in major roles is all set to stream on the said digital platform from June 13. The movie is directed by Jon Watts. Spider-Man No Way Home: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire Announce MCU Film’s Extended Version in Theatres (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)