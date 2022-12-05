RRR has bagged Best International Picture at the 2022 Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, this lauded film tells the story of a fearless revolutionary and an officer in the British force. They once shared a deep bond, and decide to join forces and chart out an inspirational path of freedom against the despotic rulers. RRR: SS Rajamouli's Film Enters Rolling Stone's 22 Best Movies of 2022; Beats Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans.

