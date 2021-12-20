Ankita Lokhande ringed in her birthday as a newly wedded bride yesterday (December 19). The actress took to Instagram to share a few pictures with her husband, Vicky Jain from the celebrations. Dress in a floral saree, the actress looked every inch of beautiful in the snaps. The couple can be seen getting cosy as they posed for the camera.

Take A Look At The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)