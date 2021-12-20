Newlywed Ankita Lokhande has shared a video on her Instagram that sees her and husband Vicky Jain walking hand-in-hand into their new apartment. In the clip, the couple could be seen performing the griha pravesh puja. While Ankita can be seen dressed in a blue saree, Vicky opted for formals wherein the two seek elders' blessing and be part of the homely ritual. The pair got married on December 14.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

