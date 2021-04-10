Looks like it's trouble for the hit daily soap Anupamaa, as after the leads Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, another actor from the show has gotten infected with the coronavirus. This time it is Tassnim Nerurkar who plays the role of Kinjal’s mother in the serial has tested positive for COVID-19. She took to her Instagram and informed all.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tassnim sheikh (@tassnim_nerurkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)