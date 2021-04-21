The latest to get infected by Coronavirus in the entertainment world is Bigg Boss 14 contestant Arshi Khan. She confirmed the same on Instagram asking everyone who came in contact with her to follow all safety protocols. She urged people to stay safe and pray for her.

Check out Arshi Khan's post here...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARSHI KHAN AK (@arshikofficial)

