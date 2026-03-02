A video going viral on social media shows a snake eating another snake. The chilling clip was shared on Instagram by influencer Aishwarya Chandrasekhar Kapur. Since being shared online, the viral snake eating snake video has garnered over 1 lakh 34,000 views. "Didn’t expect a Natgeo episode at breakfast", the caption of the viral post read. In the video, a snake is seen eating another snake. As per the post, the incident occurred while the influencer was having breakfast at Auroville. "Anyone identify these snakes", an overlay text on the video read. In the end, the video shows the small snake escaping from being eaten by the larger snake. Snake Mating Dance Caught on Camera in Pune: Viral Video Captures 2 Snakes Mating Roadside in Shailesh Nagar, Locals Amazed by Rare Sight.

Snake Eats Another Snake, Terrifying Video Surfaces

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

