Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale is all set to take place on January 29th and 30th. But sadly, the latest we hear is that Umar Riaz, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Simba Nagpal will give a miss to the finale. Reportedly, Umar is upset with his unfair eviction, Devo is getting operated for her injury and Simba Nagpal is said to be unwell.

Check It Out:

#UmarRiaz and #SimbaNagpal will not be attending the #BB15GrandFinale. Umar preferred not to attend the finale because of his unfair eviction and Simba is not feeling well so he won't be attending the finale shoot. #Devoleena also as she is admitted for surgery.#BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)