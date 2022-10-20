Seems like Abdu Rozik is in love on Bigg Boss 16. Well, as per new promo shared by Colors TV, we get to see, Abdu confessing to Shiv Thakre that he likes Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. That's not it, as later, Rozik sings for Nimrit and also says 'launda jawan ho gaya'. Aww. Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Threatens Gautam Vig of Physical Violence (Watch Promo Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)