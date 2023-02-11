Bigg Boss 16 grand finale is all set to take place on February 12 and fans are eagerly waiting for their fave contestant to be crowned as the winner. Now, to calm down super excited BB16 admirers, the makers have shared a glimpse of Archana Gautam's dance performance from the night which looks ah-mazing. In the promo video, Archana can be seen in ethnic wear dancing near kitchen on Sridevi's iconic song "Hawa Hawai". Check it out. Bigg Boss 16 Winner Poll Results: Fans Predict Priyanka Chahar Choudhary As The Victor With Max Votes (View Pic).

Archana Gautam Dance During BB16 Finale:

