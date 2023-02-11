In a Bigg Boss 16 winner poll conducted by LatestLY, fans have picked Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the winner of the latest season with 43 percent votes. However, the interesting thing to note is that all the other contestants namely MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare received 14 percent votes each. We literally have a clear winner! Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot - Who Will Win Salman Khan’s Show? VOTE NOW!

Bigg Boss 16 Winner Poll Results:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)