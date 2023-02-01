After the nomination's task, Bigg Boss 16 will witness the 'torture' game tonight. Now, as per new promo shared by Colors TV, we get to see the mandali (Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare) vs Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shain Bhanot and Archana Gautam in the torture task with an aim to regain Rs 50 lakh prize money. In the video, Priyanka gets splashed with water, detergent and what not by the mandali. However, she stays strong and does not lose her control. Check it out. Bigg Boss 16's Soundarya Sharma Offered a Song in Sajid Khan's Upcoming Film - Reports.

Watch Bigg Boss 16 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)