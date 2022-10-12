Bigg Boss 16 is high on drama and controversies. The latest captaincy task witnessed a competition between Gautam Vig and Shiv Thakare. While Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was the sanchalak, netizens found her to be biased and shrewd. Some even went on to say that she could not even understand a basic task. Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Advises Ankit Gupta to Shun Silence in the First Weekend Ka Vaar Episode.

Take a look at the task:

Here are some comments made by fans of the show:

They want Nimrit out

They call her a cry baby

Netizens are calling her biased

The audience feels that she is overpowering and manipulating the task

