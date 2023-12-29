The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17 will see Vicky Jain making serious allegations against Munawar Faruqui during a task. The former, who plays as the lawyer during the task, alleges that the stand-up comedian pretended to be in a relationship. He even stated that Munawar tried to maintain the good boy image. Munawar is seen getting teary-eyed post the task and looks visibly hurt with Vicky’s comments. Bigg Boss 17: Actor Faizan Ansari Slams Ayesha Khan for Defaming Munawar Faruqui, Asks Her To ‘Apologise’ to the Comedian.

Watch The Promo Video Of Bigg Boss 17 Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

