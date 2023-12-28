Actor Faizan Ansari has criticised Ayesha Khan, the wildcard contestant on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17, for defaming Munawar Faruqui. He demands an apology from the stand-up comedian. Since Ayesha's entry, the show has sparked discussions about Munawar, with her making shocking claims of lies and two-timing. Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Argues With Husband Vicky Jain, Latter Says ‘Mersese Aise Baat Nahi Karna National TV Pe’.

Faizan, known for the dating reality show Datebaazi, asserts Munawar's status as the potential winner of Bigg Boss 17. He emphasises Munawar's pivotal role in the show's popularity and increasing TRP. Faizan accuses Ayesha of planning to defame Munawar and expresses unwavering support for him.

Faizan reveals Munawar feeling trapped and notes Ayesha's strategic friendship due to Munawar's influence. Calling Ayesha fake, Faizan takes legal action against her for defamation, expressing his commitment to protecting Munawar's image. Faizan, who has collaborated with Salman Khan's sister Shweta Rohira, declares his love for Munawar. Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan Claims Munawar Faruqui Wasn’t Staying With His 4-Year-Old Son, Says ‘Cheating Is His Pattern’.

Concerned about Munawar's image, Faizan's legal team files a defamation case, demanding Ayesha's appearance at the police station and in court. He insists on Ayesha apologising to Munawar and advocates for her eviction from the Bigg Boss house. Ayesha counters Munawar's claim about staying with his son, alleging a pattern of cheating.

