During Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 17, a startling twist unfolded as Ayesha Khan, a recent addition to the reality show as a wild card contestant, collapsed, causing a wave of concern among fellow contestants and viewers alike. While the incident led to immediate medical attention, her eviction status remains unconfirmed, leaving the housemates and fans on edge, awaiting updates on her condition and future in the house. Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's Ex Ayesha Khan Confirmed As Wild Card in Promo, Demands 'Apology' From Him (Watch Video).

Ayesha Khan Faints During Weekend Ka Vaar Episode:

BREAKING #BiggBoss17#AyeshaKhan brought out of the house due to medical emergency as she fainted during #WeekendKaVaar She is not officially EVITED as of now — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 29, 2023

