Elvish Yadav was seen having a heart-to-heart conversation with Manisha Rani on Bigg Boss OTT 2. In viral video, the YouTuber could be seen sitting with buddies Rani and Abhishek Malhan and explaining the lady not make 'chumma' remarks on national TV. He also advised Rani to not create a false narrative for the outside audience. For the unaware, Manisha has been desperate to kiss (chumma) Elvish since his entry on the show and has also revealed she likes him. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Mahesh Bhatt Reveals Pooja Bhatt Ran Their House in His Struggling Days.

Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani's Viral Video:

The way Elvish Yadav is explaining things to Manisha.pic.twitter.com/pGUrpVrm78 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 1, 2023

