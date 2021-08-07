It's on August 8, when Bigg Boss OTT will premiere on Voot. But before the same, makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the fans curious. And so, a new video, giving a glimpse of Bigg Boss 15 house is out. From the living area, garden and bedroom, the abode looks colourful and how.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)