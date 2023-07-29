The Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss are the two special days when everyone waits for host Salman Khan to bring special moments of 'full-on entertainment' for everyone. From getting fierce to making us roll on the floor laughing, Weekend Ka Vaar brings something new to the audience every time. This week, Salman and Bigg Boss OTT 2 will welcome Rapper Emiway Bantai to appear as a guest. Actors Vijay Varma and Shweta Tripathi will also grace the reality show as guests. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Salman Khan Reveals What Made Him Come Back After Losing His Cool on the Show.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

BREAKING! Emiway Bantai to make an appearance on Weekend ka Vaar in Bigg Boss OTT. pic.twitter.com/unuVXfadBr — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 29, 2023

