Raju Srivastava who is a known comedian suffered a heart attack while working out at a gym. He was in New Delhi and his team confirmed the news to Indian Express stating, “Raju sir suffered a mild heart attack while working out. He is admitted to AIIMS, but he is doing fine. He is conscious.” He’ll be kept under observation for a couple of days before he is discharged. The portal tweeted about the same. India’s Laughter Champion: Sunil Grover and Raju Srivastava To Grace Sony TV’s Show This Weekend (Watch Video).

Take a look at the Tweet:

#RajuSrivastava suffered a mild heart attack while working out at a gym in Delhi#IndianExpressEntertainmenthttps://t.co/IYlfUJXQgr — Indian Express Entertainment 😷 (@ieEntertainment) August 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)