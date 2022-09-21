Late actor-comedian Raju Srivastava's funeral will take place tomorrow on September 22 at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi, confirms late comedian’s Family. The actor passed away at 58. Raju Srivastava Passes Away at 58; Twitter Mourns Demise of the Comedian-Actor (View Tweets).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Funeral of comedian Raju Srivastav to be held tomorrow, September 22, at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi, confirms his family. pic.twitter.com/XTc2XdUncm — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

