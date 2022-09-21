Noted actor-comedian Raju Srivastava has died at the age of 58. He was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences on August 10 after suffering heart attack. The news of his demise has been confirmed by his family. Comedian Raju Srivastava Admitted to AIIMS After Heart Attack.

RIP Raju Srivastava

Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away in Delhi at the age of 58, confirms his family. He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after experiencing chest pain & collapsing while working out at the gym. (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/kJqPvOskb5 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)