Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, and Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday extended condolences on the demise of comedian Raju Srivastava. Raju Srivastav breathed his last at the age of 58. He was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi following cardiac arrest. The news about his demise was confirmed by his family.

Rajnath Singh Tweeted:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extends condolences on the demise of comedian Raju Srivastava. https://t.co/YbHSLsVlEjpic.twitter.com/cAV9uLaoQs — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Condoles Demise of Noted Comedian:

सुप्रसिद्ध कॉमेडीयन राजू श्रीवास्तव यांचे उपचारादरम्यान दिल्ली येथे निधन झाले असून ही घटना मनोरंजन विश्वाला हादरा देणारी आहे. त्यांच्या कुटुंबियांच्या दुःखात मी सहभागी आहे. परमेश्वर श्रीवास्तव यांच्या आत्म्यास सद्गती प्रदान करो हीच प्रार्थना. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली…. — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) September 21, 2022

Devendra Fadnavis Tweets:

आप तो हँसाते ही अच्छे लगते थे, रुलाते नहीं! बेहद दुखद समाचार, हमारे मित्र, पूरे देश को हसानेवाले राजू श्रीवास्तव जी अब हमारे बीच नहीं रहे! सोचा भी न था की इसी साल १३ मई को वर्सोवा फेस्टिवल में हुई अपनी मुलाकात आखरी होगी। मैं उन्हें भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करता हूँ। ॐ शान्ति 🙏 pic.twitter.com/edBm5F6Q0Z — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)