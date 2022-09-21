Comedian-actor, Raju Srivastava passed away in Delhi on September 21 at the age of 58, confirmed his family. He was admitted to hospital on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack. As soon as this news was out, fans mourned the death of the talented artist. May his soul RIP. Raju Srivastava Dies at 58; Family Confirms Demise of Popular Comedian Who Was Admitted to AIIMS in August.

RIP #RajuSrivastava .. Legend in the field of Stand Up comedy.. My favorite of all time.. Om Shanti Gajodhar Bhaiya 😔 pic.twitter.com/N5B9Lyqoc1 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 21, 2022

End of an Era! #RajuSrivastava has passed away. He was earlier declared brain dead. Nobody can match the humor level of Raju Shrivastava. No double meaning jokes, no abusive words. He was the best stand up comedian in Indian history. May the departed soul Rest in Peace. — Akshat Saraf (@AkshatSaraf) September 21, 2022

RIP #RajuSrivastava Thanks for all the laughter. You will be missed. Om Shanti. — Anuj Singhal अनुज सिंघल (@_anujsinghal) September 21, 2022

Extremely sad to know about the passing away of renowned stand up comedian Raju Srivastava. End of an Era! #RajuSrivastava has passed away. He was earlier declared brain dead. He was the best stand up comedian in Indian history. Om Shanti! — Sanjiv Bajaj (@bajajsanjiv) September 21, 2022

