Comedian-actor, Raju Srivastava passed away in Delhi on September 21 at the age of 58, confirmed his family. He was admitted to hospital on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack. As soon as this news was out, fans mourned the death of the talented artist. May his soul RIP. Raju Srivastava Dies at 58; Family Confirms Demise of Popular Comedian Who Was Admitted to AIIMS in August.

RIP Raju Srivastava

Om Shanti 

End of an Era

You'll Be Missed

Raju Srivastava Dies

