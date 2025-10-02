After missing the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Zimbabwe are finally back in an ICC competition as they qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Zimbabwe defeated Kenya by seven wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional qualifier 2025 semifinal and entered the final. With it they secured the qualification spot from Africa alongside Namibia. Zimbabwe will play Namibia in the final, with both teams having qualified now. Blessing Muzarabani and the other Zimbabwe restricted Kenya to 122/6. Chasing it, Brian Bennett scored a half-century and Sikandar Raza's side returned to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Namibia Qualify For ICC T20 World Cup 2026; JJ Smit's Stellar Show Help Gerhard Erasmus and Co Secure Victory In T20WC Africa Regional Qualifier 2025 Semifinal Against Tanzania.

Zimbabwe Qualify For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Zimbabwe have beaten Kenya by 7 wickets in Harare and officially qualify for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka! 🇿🇼 Congratulations to the lads! The World Cup- here we come! 🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/J5Kg9R8FdN — Adam Theo🇿🇼🏏 (@AdamTheofilatos) October 2, 2025

