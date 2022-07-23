Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Deepesh Bhan breathed his last today (July 23) after he collapsed while playing cricket in Mumbai. The TV actor was 41. As soon as this sad news was out, celebs mourned his loss. Now, Deepesh's co-star Shubhangi Atre who plays the lead Angoori Bhabhi in the sitcom, revealed to ETimes TV that Deepesh Bhan died of a brain haemorrhage. RIP Deepesh Bhan: Kavita Kaushik, Saina Nehwal, Charrul Malik Mourn the Untimely Death of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai Actor.

