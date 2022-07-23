Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan aka Malkhan Singh died on Friday (July 23) after he collapsed while playing cricket. Doctors declared him dead after he was taken to the hospital. As soon as this news was out, celebs were shocked to hear about Bhan's untimely demise. Many stars took to social media and mourned the actor's death. Check it out. Deepesh Bhan Dies at 41, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai Actor Had Collapsed While Playing Cricket.

Kavita Kaushik

In shock, gutted ,pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/FVkaZFT3bI — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) July 23, 2022

Charrul Malik

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charrul Malik (@charulmalik)

Saina Nehwal

One of my fav star of #BhabhijiGharParHain .. u will b missed 🙏 #deepeshbhan pic.twitter.com/u55NdBO0ik — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) July 23, 2022

