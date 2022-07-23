Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan aka Malkhan Singh died on Friday (July 23) after he collapsed while playing cricket. Doctors declared him dead after he was taken to the hospital. As soon as this news was out, celebs were shocked to hear about Bhan's untimely demise. Many stars took to social media and mourned the actor's death. Check it out. Deepesh Bhan Dies at 41, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai Actor Had Collapsed While Playing Cricket.

Kavita Kaushik

Charrul Malik

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charrul Malik (@charulmalik)

Saina Nehwal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)