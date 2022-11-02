Shubhangi Atre who is playing the role of Angoori Bhabhi in &TV’s hit show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai recently posted a video on Halloween night dancing on the famous song ‘Ami Je Tomar’ from the hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa on which Vidya Balan danced. Bigg Boss 16: Shubhangi Atre and Madirakshi Mundle Approached to Be Part of Salman Khan's Reality Show – Reports.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shubhangi Atre (@shubhangiaofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)