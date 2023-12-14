Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have been in a relationship for three years. The couple, famous from their stint on Bigg Boss 14, were even planning to take their relationship to the next level. However, recent reports suggest that all is not well in their paradise. According to a Telly Talk report, Eijaz and Pavitra are now calling it quits. A source mentioned, “Both are trying to stabilize the boat in choppy waters but haven’t succeeded, at least until now.” Neither Eijaz nor Pavitra has reacted to these rumors. Himanshi Khurana Confirms BREAKUP With Asim Riaz Due to ‘Different Religious Beliefs’; Actress Writes, 'Our Togetherness Comes to an End' (Read Statement).

Eijaz Khan And Pavitra Punia Break-Up

After BB13's Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana, BB14's Eijaz Khan & Pavitra Punia decide to BREAK UP? Eijaz Khan & Pavitra Punia started their love story in Bigg Boss 14 house. They had a strong relationship of 3 years & were also living with each other. According to media reports,… pic.twitter.com/VA51oy8FK0 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 13, 2023

