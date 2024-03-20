Bigg Boss OTT winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav remains in the news following his arrest by Noida police last week in connection with the ongoing snake venom rave party case. He is currently in 14-day judicial custody. Adding to the ongoing conversation, Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar has now expressed his support for Elvish Yadav. Kumar said he was heartbroken to see Yadav's mother crying after his son's arrest. "Elvish ke family ko iss difficult time me dil se saath deta hu. Aaj unhe rota dekh mere bhi aansu nikl aaye," he penned on X. Maxtern Makes Shocking Claims About Anurag Dobhal; YouTuber Reveals He Lies About Buying Supercars and Rents Them From Dubai for Six Months (Watch Video).

Abhishek Kumar Supports Elvish Yadav

During this challenging time, I support #ElvishYadav and remain confident in the judicial system to ensure justice prevails. Elvish ke family ko iss difficult time me dil se saath deta hu 🙏 Aaj unhe rota dekh mere bhi aansu nikl aaye. Jai shree ram sab acha ho🙏 — Abhishek Kumar (@Abhishekkuma08) March 19, 2024

