YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has found himself in new trouble after settling his conflicts with Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern. Latest reports suggest he's accused of issuing death threats to a welfare officer. According to reports from Filmibeat, a complaint was lodged by Sourabh Gupta of PFA in Ghaziabad, alleging threats via social media. Gupta fears for his safety after his team's actions against the Snake Venom Case gang in Noida. He holds Yadav and his followers accountable for any harm to him or his brother. Police are investigating the matter. Rao Sahab Rollin’: Elvish Yadav Collaborates With Mahira Sharma for a Music Video, Teaser To Be Out on March 13 at THIS Time!

Elvish Yadav Accused Of Giving Death Threats To Animal Activist

