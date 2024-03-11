After being in the news for a brief period due to a conflict with Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, has announced his latest music video. Elvish stars in his new song “Rao Sahab Rollin” with Kundali Bhagya actress Mahira Sharma, and he has already revealed the poster with an official announcement. In the poster, Elvish is dressed in an all-black gangster avatar, holding a gun. Mahira Sharma stands beside him in a cop uniform, wearing black sunglasses and posing stylishly. Sharing the poster, Elvish Yadav wrote, "Surprise is out ❤️🙏🏻Poster Kaisa Lagra Hai?” The teaser will be revealed on March 13 at 11 am, and the full song will be released on March 15. Check out the poster below! Ashish Chanchlani Reacts to Elvish Yadav-Maxtern Controversy on His X, Calls It ‘Darkest Day for YouTube India’

Elvish Yadav's X Post

Surprise is out❤️🙏🏻Poster Kaisa Lagra Hai. Full song 15th march🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pibWj5Armi — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) March 11, 2024

