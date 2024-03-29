Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been grabbing headlines lately for some or the other reason. The popular YouTuber found himself caught up in several controversies and legal issues, including allegations of supplying snake venom at a rave party in Noida and slapping fellow YouTuber Sagar Thakur, also known as Maxtern. A few days back, news came that one of his close friends, Manisha Rani, had unfollowed him on social media following his recent controversies, resulting in Elvish unfollowing her back. During an interview with Galatta India, Elvish recently opened up on the issue. Elvish said that Manisha was the one who unfollowed first, and he was informed about it by someone, and there isn't any issue as such between them. Elvish added that he finds these quite childish. Elvish Yadav Visits Siddhivinayak Temple After Getting Bail in Snake Venom-Rave Party Case.

Elvish Yadav Opens Up on Unfollowing Manisha Rani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOSS LOVERS (@bosslovers_bl)

