Raqesh Bapat has announced a breakup with Shamita Shetty and shared an emotional note to fans for the same. He wrote "I would like to share with you all that Shamita and I are no longer together. Destiny made our paths meet in the most unusual circumstances. Thank you so much to the beautiful Shara family for all the love and support. Being a private person, I did not want to publicly announce parting ways, however, I feel we owe it to our fans to put this out. I am mindful that this will break your hearts but hope you can continue to shower your love on us as individuals too. Looking forward to all your support A This music video is dedicated to all of you". Neha Bhasin Sings Beautiful Rendition Of ‘Bahon Ke Darmiyan’, BFF Shamita Shetty Reacts (Watch Video).

Check Out Raqesh Bapat's Note Below:

Check Out Raqesh Bapat's Note Below: (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2022 09:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).