Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin might see Fahmaan Khan playing the lead role post generation leap. As per multiple reports, Khan has been finalised for GHKKPM. This news comes right after it's been confirmed that Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora will be quitting the serial soon. Reportedly, Fahmaan will shoot for GHKKPM post he wraps up Dharampatnii. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh aka Sai Joshi Confirms Quitting the Popular Star Plus Show.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update:

