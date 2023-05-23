Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh aka Sai has finally reacted to rumours of her exit from the show. The actress confirmed to TellyChakkar that she is leaving GHKKPM. Debunking rumours of quitting the daily soap due to remuneration issues, the actress told the portal, "not at all. The story had to move forward and that’s all”. Reportedly, even Neil Bhatt (Virat) and Harshad Arora (Satya) will be saying goodbye to the serial post leap. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora to Quit the Show – Reports.

Ayesha Singh to Quit GHKKPM:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)