Guns & Gulaabs is the upcoming Netflix series created and directed by Raj & DK. The comedy crime thriller series stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav in the lead. As per reports, the upcoming series will hit the OTT platform on August 18. However, an official announcement on Guns & Gulaabs’ premiere date is awaited. Guns & Gulaabs Teaser: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav Promise 'Cinemascope' Thrills in Raj & DK's Netflix Series (Watch Video).

Guns & Gulaabs On Netflix

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)