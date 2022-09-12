With House of the Dragon season one hitting its halfway point next season, it looks like things are starting to get tense as a war is brewing in King's Landing. With Viserys' fate in question and Rhaenyra almost becoming the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, political tensions arises as the House of Targaryen is ready to itself apart. House of the Dragon Episode 4: Netizens React to the Chaotic Chain of Events in Matt Smith's 'Game of Thrones' Prequel, Run Rampant With Memes Online.

Watch the Trailer For House of the Dragon Episode Five:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)