To say that House of the Dragon episode four was anything less than chaotic, would be an understatement. Featuring a date night between Daemon and Rhaenyra (things definitely get weird from here), it's a complete escalation into total madness. With many standouts and political tensions rising, the episode has resonated well with audiences as memes have been running rampant online. Here are some of the best reactions we could find. House of the Dragon Episode 3 Review: Netizen's Can't Get Over Daemon Targaryen's Spectacular Moment, Praise Matt Smith's Performance.

Damn Good Television:

Source?

The Chaotic Queen!

Viserys Needs to Calm Down!

Things Have Been Weirder...

Out of Context!

Same Energy!

Probably Should Keep a Distance From the Kid...

Just Need a Good Night's Sleep...

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)