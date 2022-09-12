To say that House of the Dragon episode four was anything less than chaotic, would be an understatement. Featuring a date night between Daemon and Rhaenyra (things definitely get weird from here), it's a complete escalation into total madness. With many standouts and political tensions rising, the episode has resonated well with audiences as memes have been running rampant online. Here are some of the best reactions we could find. House of the Dragon Episode 3 Review: Netizen's Can't Get Over Daemon Targaryen's Spectacular Moment, Praise Matt Smith's Performance.

Damn Good Television:

Me after watching an hour of the members of a fictional royal family having the worst time of their lives#HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/HkG5hcd0W6 — A Song of Fire and Blood (@MainlyASOIAF) September 12, 2022

Source?

The Chaotic Queen!

Rhaenyra getting two of the hottest men on the show in under an hour #houseofthedragonhbo #hotd #Houseofthedragon pic.twitter.com/TdZ5gFvkPW — Neurokida (@AshleyG84288214) September 12, 2022

Viserys Needs to Calm Down!

Things Have Been Weirder...

Daemon when he suggested to Viserys that he marry Rhaenyra #HouseOfTheDragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/jvsyU8sfCa — billy :) (@musicaldoogle) September 12, 2022

Out of Context!

House of the Dragon episode 4 WITHOUT context #hotd #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/LdRZ35Zg4P — THEE Queen Visenya Targaryen (@visenya_aegon) September 12, 2022

Same Energy!

Probably Should Keep a Distance From the Kid...

he has the power of god and anime on his side #HouseOfTheDragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/Ju4eql0iaW — 🕊️ (@atheena119) September 12, 2022

Just Need a Good Night's Sleep...

I’d be mad as hell tryna get a good nights sleep in that damn city #HOTD pic.twitter.com/qnH6Gn9u4Z — mike the menace ➐ (@NightOwlNikk) September 12, 2022

