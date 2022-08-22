The first episode for the hotly anticipated House of the Dragon has premiered and fans are happy returning to the world of Game of Thrones. With easter eggs and references everywhere, and fans in general connecting with the new characters - its safe to say that HBO has another hit on their hands. With the return of the Westeros in our daily lives, this is the best reaction we could find to the first episode online. House of the Dragon Review: Matt Smith’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Series Is An Impressive Return to Westeros! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Beautiful!

A Familiar Theme!

Me when House of The Dragon end credits started playing. pic.twitter.com/Pq1wKfeaSJ — Ankit Nemivant (@nemivant001) August 22, 2022

The Power of Game of Thrones!

house of the dragon sucked me back into got so fast im honestly embarassed for myself pic.twitter.com/uy6zFLTDPM — i hate it here (@kencov_) August 22, 2022

Great to Be Back!

Literally all of us 😭 pic.twitter.com/S9D9jDEU8B — House Of The Dragon Source (@HOTDsource) August 22, 2022

She Is the Moment!

there’s one thing and one thing only that everyone has to agree about house of the dragon… milly alcock absolutely carried as rhaenyra targaryen. like she’s the moment from the show. pic.twitter.com/vj2i5ObpV0 — flora (@VENGERB3RG) August 21, 2022

Full Circle!

This made me emotional, we really came full circle #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/CR1PhPixi8 — House Of The Dragon Source (@HOTDsource) August 22, 2022

