The first episode for the hotly anticipated House of the Dragon has premiered and fans are happy returning to the world of Game of Thrones. With easter eggs and references everywhere, and fans in general connecting with the new characters - its safe to say that HBO has another hit on their hands. With the return of the Westeros in our daily lives, this is the best reaction we could find to the first episode online. House of the Dragon Review: Matt Smith’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Series Is An Impressive Return to Westeros! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Beautiful!

A Familiar Theme!

The Power of Game of Thrones!

Great to Be Back!

She Is the Moment!

Full Circle!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)