I Am Groot is all set to drop on Disney+ Hotstar soon on August 10, but question on everyone's mind is at what time will it? Well, if going by the previous releases for Marvel shows on the streaming service, I Am Groot should drop by 12:30pm IST time. I am Groot is a series of five shorts as it focuses on the tree-looking alien ensuing in some hijinks of his own. Vin Diesel will return to voice the character. I Am Groot Trailer: Marvel Character’s Adventures to Be Witnessed in Upcoming Disney+ Show (Watch Video).

