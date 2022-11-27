Finally, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has its top three contenders! It was Karan Johar who announced the good news and revealed that Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh and Gunjan Sinha are the ones who are still in race to lift the trophy. Sadly, Gashmeer Mahajani and Sriti Jha who were in top five are out of the race. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Gunjan Sinha Declared Winner of Reality Show? Pics of The Lil Champ Holding the Trophy Go Viral!

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Top Three:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)