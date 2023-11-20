Team India’s loss in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final left fans heartbroken. While many cheered the performances of the ‘Men in Blue’ throughout this World Cup tournament, Jiya shared a post asking social media users to watch her vlog. It happened right after India’s loss against Australia. Sharing a link, she wrote, “Mera vlog hi dekh lo ab kya hi bacha hai… (Check out my vlog as there's nothing left)” Her post didn’t go down well with many netizens who later slammed her. Jiya reacted saying ‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’ and even mentioned, “I’m nobodys punching bag ! If you cant take a joke thats on you ! Everyones sad rn so am I. If i go on random peoples tweets there must be so much going on but if a celebrity does something thats it some people are ready to throw their frustration at us.” Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Jiya Shankar Buys Luxurious New Car Post Her Eviction From the Show (Watch Video).

Jiya Shankar Reacts To Trolls

(Photo Credits: X/@@heyshankar_)

