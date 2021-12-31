Parth Samthaan surprises fans with a picture with her Kaisi Ye Yaariyan star Niti Taylor. In her caption, he wrote that he is looking forward to the journey which might be a hint that they would be doing Kaisi Ye Yaariyan Season 4.

Take A Look At His Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan)

