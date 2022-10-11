Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are pure love in this viral video from KK's birthday celebration last night in Mumbai. As the duo can be seen flashing PDA. While the lady can be seen dressed in a sexy black dress, her man looks cool in quirky tee and jeans combo. Indeed, they are a match made in heaven. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Look Romantic and Stylish in New Pics on Instagram!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)