Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra has been arrested by Mumbai Police today after his wife Nisha Rawal filed a complaint against him. Nisha did so after a brawl. The couple has been facing marital discord for a few years now.

Maharashtra | Actor Karan Mehra arrested after his wife & actor Nisha Rawal filed a complaint in Goregaon area last night. Rawal filed a complaint against Mehra following a brawl. A case has been registered: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2021

