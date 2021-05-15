There were rumours that Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandez are not returning for the third season. But all that has been put to rest first by Shaheer himself after he shared a photo of the two of them together announcing the third season. Now, we have a promo as well which has the lovely pair discussing the lost magic of their relationship. Like always, the concept seems mature but what got us interested in the title track seemed to have undergone a change, all for the best of course.

Check out the promo of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 here

Dev aur Sonakshi ke rishton ki gehraai mein pyaar hai yaa daraar? Dekhiye #KuchRangPyaarKeAiseBhi ki nayi kahaani, jald hee, sirf Sony par! @IamEJF @Shaheer_S #SupriyaPilgaonkar pic.twitter.com/BoIKCnlwPZ — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)