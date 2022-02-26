After Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey and Babita Phogat, it has now been confirmed that television hottie Karanvir Bohra will be the fifth contestant to enter Lock Upp. The reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut will be streamed on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Karanvir Bohra in Lock Upp

