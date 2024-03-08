Maharani 3 is currently streaming on SonyLIV. Netizens are going gaga over Huma Qureshi’s stellar performances as Rani Bharti. The ones who are yet to watch this series, get ready for an intense blend of justice-seeking, personal vendettas and political intrigue in this third installment of Maharani. Take a look at what netizens have shared about Huma’s performance on the micro-blogging platform. Huma Qureshi Announces New Film on International Women’s Day; Teams Up With Vishal Rana and JioStudios To Tell a Powerful Story About an Auto-Rickshaw Driver.

'What A Performance'

'Killing It'

'Amazing Acting Done'

All Kudos To The Leading Lady

You Were Born To Act'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)