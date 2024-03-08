Maharani 3 is currently streaming on SonyLIV. Netizens are going gaga over Huma Qureshi’s stellar performances as Rani Bharti. The ones who are yet to watch this series, get ready for an intense blend of justice-seeking, personal vendettas and political intrigue in this third installment of Maharani. Take a look at what netizens have shared about Huma’s performance on the micro-blogging platform. Huma Qureshi Announces New Film on International Women’s Day; Teams Up With Vishal Rana and JioStudios To Tell a Powerful Story About an Auto-Rickshaw Driver.

'What A Performance'

What a performance.. speechless. Clap clap clap.. Started watching last night, and I completed it now. #Maharani of the acting world. Wonderful series. Congratulations huma and entire team — Aniruddha Acharya (@aniruddha_a) March 7, 2024

'Killing It'

@humasqureshi Killing it Huma Mam, I am half way to #MaharaniS3 #Maharani3 #Maharani and I cant wait till tomorrow to finish all episodes... its a day off for work today to finish the series till mid night 😍😍 Any scene of #MaharaniS3 without your presence is just incomplete😍 https://t.co/6kkHqDdPrk — Zulfi Bhimani (@zulfi247143) March 7, 2024

'Amazing Acting Done'

@humasqureshi what a role in maharani 3 ...big fan of yours ....amazing acting done by you huma ji....best of luck u are such a great acctress ... jai hind — Mukesh Jaiswal (@mukeshj888) March 7, 2024

All Kudos To The Leading Lady

Yah hai Bihar ki mukhymantri, maharani series ke liye love u, Huma Qureshi g, kirdar mein Jaan dal Di hai aapane , bahut achcha, Bheema Singh Bharati Amar rahe, Rani Bhartiya jindabad,, pic.twitter.com/k337yhTZaN — FirdoS Aahil (@AahilFirdos) March 8, 2024

You Were Born To Act'

@humasqureshi I am sitting at home, watching the climax of this beautiful series and chanting along with them.. Rani bharti,Rani Bharti,Rani Bharti You were born to act Huma mam.. Killed it mam,Ufff ufff Goosebumps#maharani #MaharaniS3 #Maharani HUGE FAN BEYOND INFINITY❤️ pic.twitter.com/X0haI6CAgB — Zulfi Bhimani (@zulfi247143) March 8, 2024

