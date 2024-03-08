On International Women's Day, Huma Qureshi took to Instagram to announce her new film, which she is collaborating with Vishal Rana and JioStudios. The upcoming film will tell the powerful true story of an auto rickshaw driver. In the photo, Huma looks fierce as she poses with female auto-rickshaw drivers. The actress captioned it, 'I am thrilled to join forces with Vishal Rana and @officialjiostudios in a groundbreaking film announcement this International Women's Day! #Staytuned for a story that celebrates the indomitable spirit of women everywhere!' Huma Qureshi Slays in Black-White Striped Pantsuit As She Kickstarts Maharani 3 Promotions; Check Out Her OOTD (See Pics)

